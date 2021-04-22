Subway works with vegan grime artists to make music from the vibrations of plants

Subway has worked with vegan grime artists to create a song that uses sounds emitted by plants to celebrate Earth Day.

P Money and producers Star.One collected sounds at an urban farm from plants that are used in Subway’s plant-based menu, via PlantWave technology, which detects electrical variations through electrodes placed on the leaves.

The sounds were remixed in a studio and overlaid with lyrics about living vegan. P Money raps on the track, called Vegang: “Can’t lie, it was hard at first, that's why I researched so I didn’t put a foot wrong. On the road, man, you had nothing good on, now I go Subway, can I get a foot-long.”

The campaign, “Plant-Based Beats”, is created by Above & Beyond, and champions veganism. It was directed by Jamal Edwards through Radical Media.

A social campaign including a TikTok video to launch the project has been designed to appeal to Subway’s Gen Z audience. The campaign launches today (22 April) and will run in the UK and Ireland for one month.

The backstory to the collaboration has been captured in a seven-minute documentary, directed by Edwards, founder of SBTV, and developed with production partners, Radical Media and Wake The Town.

In the documentary, which will appear on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, P Money and Star.One discuss the music development process, thoughts on their vegan lifestyles and the importance of caring for the planet.

Angie Gosal, marketing director of Subway UK & Ireland, said: “As more people champion plant-based lifestyles, we’re excited to be involved in the release of the first-ever grime track made from plant sounds. With our ever-expanding vegan range, Earth Day felt like the perfect opportunity to celebrate Subway now having one of the biggest and tastiest plant-based menus on the high street, to offer you even more choice.”

Vegang will be available on TikTok from 22 April, and available to stream via Spotify in May.