Sue Unerman and Kathryn Jacob to co-chair Media 360 2019

The duo are co-authors of acclaimed book on women at work.

Unerman (l) and Jacob: looking forward to sharing knowledge
Sue Unerman, the chief transformation officer at MediaCom, and Kathryn Jacob, the chief executive of Pearl & Dean, are to be the co-chairs of Campaign’s Media 360 2019.

Jacob and Unerman, who are also co-authors of an acclaimed book, The Glass Wall: Success Strategies for Women at Work – and Businesses that Mean Business, will jointly chair the conference for brands, agencies and media owners at The Grand hotel in Brighton on 9 and 10 May.

This year’s Media 360 has the theme "Building Brands in a Digital Economy" and has a special focus on start-up brands. 

Speakers include Damian Collins MP, the chair of the Commons culture, media and sport select committee, Andy Murray, chief customer officer of Asda, and Sara Bennison, chief marketing officer of Nationwide Building Society.

Other highlights include Lord Danny Finkelstein, political columnist of The Times and Conservative peer, on the ongoing drama of Brexit, and Brian Wieser, the president of global intelligence at Group M, on the changing media marketplace.

For the first time, Haymarket, the owner of Campaign and PR Week, is expanding its activities in Brighton during the week of Media 360.

A new event, Performance Marketing 360, makes it debut at the 360i on 8 May, with Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer of Go Compare, as the inaugural chair.

PR Week’s PR 360 event for public relations professionals is also moving to Brighton and will take place at the Hilton hotel on 9 and 10 May – with a joint evening planned for delegates of Media 360 and PR Week 360.

Unerman said: "This year's Media 360 is going to be exciting and ‎transformational. I can't wait to drive and leverage the disruption with co-chair Kathryn."

Jacob said: "Media 360 will be enlightening and informative as we hear communications leaders address the real issues the industry faces. In a time of change, insight is key and Sue and I are looking forward to sharing the knowledge Media 360 will bring."

To find out more about Media 360 2019, visit www.media-360.co.uk.

