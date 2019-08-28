My summer box-set binge: Rania Robinson, Quiet Storm

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When you live with soon-to-be teenagers, you have to accept that you no longer have control of the TV viewing in your own home. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is pretty much on repeat in my house. Luckily, it's hugely entertaining with great characters, brilliantly cast. So compelling, in fact, we’ve all started to adopt their vernacular.

The Night of

This is an incredibly moving and thought-provoking drama. It documents the gradual decline of a young man from a loving and stable family with a bright future ahead of him, when he is wrongly accused of a crime he didn’t commit. It shows how a system designed to rehabilitate not only compounds and escalates the problems they’re aiming to eliminate, but how anybody’s spirit can be broken given certain circumstances and environmental pressures.

The Real Housewives

For people with an interest in human psychology and behaviour, any reality show is fascinating to watch. This offers a morbid combination of shame and fascination for me. Watching what appears to be fairly universal dynamics that play out when you get a group of materially driven, alpha women – from Miami to Melbourne – together only reinforces how critical it is to know what’s really important in life.

The Sinner

I love any sort of mystery. Particularly when there’s a revelation at the end that you would never have got to yourself. Despite speculating throughout, Sinner keeps you guessing in all its three seasons. With a powerful and unexpected twist at the end of every one.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror’s dark and disturbing storylines teeter on the edge of appearing to be quite far-fetched while also seeming frighteningly possible. It makes you really think about the future impact technology might have on our lives and the potentially very dark consequences of it.