My summer box set binge: Sarah Golding, The & Partnership

Remember last year’s Campaign summer playlists? Of course you do. Well the good news is that we’ve revamped this format this year – you can’t halt progress – and asked some adlanders to name their favourite box sets. First up is Sarah Golding, chief executive of The & Partnership London.

Friday Night Lights

A US teen drama about a sport I don’t understand. But Coach Taylor is one of the greatest characters and leadership examples I have ever seen. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose", as I like to say before a pitch.

Chernobyl

A newby, but an instant classic. We all know how it ends, but this explains how it all started. So incredibly well shot that you can almost feel yourself choking on the dust.

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy used to live near us, and regularly ran around the park looking like a tiny little vagrant. But boy does he scrub up well in this. Tommy Shelby is probably the only global icon that Britain has left now.

Stranger Things

I hate horror, I hate geeky movies and I hate sci-fi, so this shouldn’t be my thing. But I love ET, I love classic Spielberg, and I love the eighties, so I can forgive all the "Flayer" nonsense and go with it. Season three was just wonderful – funny, fast paced and beautifully styled.

The Sopranos

The original and the best. The best writing, the best characters, the best surprises and the finest ending of any box set ever. No dragons, chemistry teachers or fictional American presidents can run it even close, and it’s unlikely anything ever will.