My summer box-set binge: Tammy Einav, Adam & Eve/DDB

Tammy Einav, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, picks her favourite summer box-set viewing.

Succession: starring a Culkin (© 2019 Home Box Office)
Succession

I am not sure I entirely follow the plot. I am not sure that entirely matters. Siblings set to inherit billions are fighting it out to see who will take over the family business. And talking of families… I’ve become weirdly transfixed by how Kieran Culkin looks like his brother. Watch it for that alone.

Big Little Lies series two

Yes, it’s just a glorified soap opera, but how many soap operas boast a cast this good? In case we thought Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern weren’t enough, they only went and got Meryl Streep to star in season two as a whispery, insidious villain. The opening track is so good, too (Michael Kiwanuka’s Cold Little Heart), I can’t help singing it to myself on the way to work – alas, not quite feeling the LA vibes on Bishop’s Bridge.

The West Wing

It’s almost exactly 20 years to the day since it first aired and it still hasn’t been bettered in terms of the quality of the script. I so wish I had CJ Cregg’s lines. So far (albeit pre-coffee), I have managed "Yeah, maybe". Must watch more.

Shtisel (bear with me here…)

An Israeli show about the quiet, unassuming lives of an ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Jerusalem might not sound like the most riveting thing but, trust me, you won’t be able to look away. Outstanding performances. Even more outstanding beards.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Cringeworthy and bingeworthy in equal measures – there’s something strangely compulsive about seeing Larry David make a big mess of the little things in life. Although comfortable viewing it is not.

