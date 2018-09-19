My summer playlist: Ben Mooge, executive creative director, Havas London

Ah, the unspecified playlist.

Campaign’s brief: "It can be any playlist you like – an inspiring playlist, a party playlist, just a pick of your favourite tunes for any occasion (or none) and why you picked them." Argh.

So seeing as the 1990s are apparently back and that, and seeing as I’ve been (often) accused of being permanently trapped there, like Life on Mars (Parklife on Mars?), here’s a playlist entirely rooted 25 years ago – my ‘Up and Down Since the 90s’ playlist.

And like all good 90s sessions, it goes up and down. So a gentle bubble up at the start. Lose yourself in the middle. Then a gentle landing at the end.

Primal Scream – Come Together (Original 7")

1990. An opener dripping with everything. The best version of their second best tune. (See I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have.)

Flowered Up – It’s On

1990. Things start to go wobbly with the "Cockney Happy Mondays" and their belting pan-pipe anthem and Barry Mooncult’s flower army. RIP Liam.

World of Twist – She’s a Rainbow

1992. The Whirl-Y-Gig used to drop an enormous parachute on the saucer-eyed idiots on the early 90s Sunday evening dancefloor in Shoreditch Town Hall. You can see why.

Paris Angels – Perfume

1990. Baggy indie guitars, squelchy acid noises, bored Stockport vocals. Cool as fuck.

My Bloody Valentine – Glider (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

1990. Ah, the halfway point. Time to take it up a notch. Shoegazers, meet Weatherall. Weatherall, meet shoegazers. Biscuits all round.

KLF – Last Train to Trancentral

1991. Everything about the KLF. They were always on Top of the Pops. They were clinically insane to the millionth degree. But, more than anything, the breakdown at 2.12 is nothing short of heavenly. All aboard, etc.

Subliminal Cuts – Le Voie Le Soleil

1994. Decidedly uncommunicative now. Yet strangely energetic. Luckily, the piano at 1.38 speaks every kind of known language.

Dust Brothers – Dust Up Beats

1994. The "eye of the storm" tune. So many contenders: Underworld’s Rez; Lochi’s London Acid City; a thousand idiotic others. But the pre-Chemical Brothers Dust Brothers’ inferno of madness wins purely because of its 2:40 breakdown. Audio amyl nitrate.

De’Lacy – Hideaway

1995. Lay me down softly on a welcoming summer meadow and tell me everything’s going to be OK. Especially at 2:07.

Ride – Vapour Trail

1990. Drifts off. Loves it.

Lights go down.

One more tune! One more tune! Etc.

Mike Garry & Joe Duddell – St Anthony: An Ode to Anthony H Wilson

Shivers. God, I’m so predictable.