My summer playlist: Chaka Sobhani, CCO, Leo Burnett

This is as close as I'm ever going to get to Kirsty and her Desert Island discs, so I better make it count!

As the heat wave finally dies and we rekindle a true British summer, music is the reminder of what’s just been – from the time of first snogs as a teenager to being a parent yourself. Funnily enough, we make a playlist for the kids each summer and I’ve been adding to a play list of my life for ten years (not kidding) so I’m going to dive into those two pools and see where we get to. Fuck pretensions, these tracks have feels and means for me. Hope you enjoy.

Chaka Khan – Like Sugar

Have to start with my name's sake. She’s back! Finally. And by God, she’s better than ever. The Grand Dame of funk punches you in the gut and just makes you move involuntarily. And the amazing music video by Kim Gehrig just tops it all off. I’m hoping after 20 years of having 'Feel For You' sung at me by strangers there might now be a new track replacing it …

Anemone – Bout De Toi

My wife says I’m obsessed with anything French and sung by a breathy female ingénue, and she might be right. But I can’t believe this doesn’t make everyone want to throw on something pastel and ride a vintage bike with someone attractive alongside whilst licking an ice cream in the delicious Bordeaux countryside. I’ll stop now.

Rejjie Snow (feat. Amine & Dana Williams) – Egyptian Luvr

A new discovery this summer for me and someone who I’m playing on a loop. Irish hip-hop has never been something I’ve paid much attention to, but more fool me – this kid’s more laid back and base than Snoop and makes you want to shut your eyes and lean right back out.

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry

The track of the summer for my kids – we played this all holiday and I‘m sure she’ll be blaring out from our car for the next few months. And I’m glad – makes my girls (and me) feel crazy happy, smile and dance our asses off. Just like music should do!

The J.B.’s – Gimme Some More

Memories of cigarettes, Ray-Bans and lazy summer days in my mates' suburban back gardens. From an introduction at 16, the J.B.’s have played every summer since.

Edwin Hawkins Singers – Oh Happy Day

One word. Tingles.

Peter Heller – Big Love

No words needed for those who remember the importance of this first-time round. Ibiza at its best.

Gotan Project – Queremos Paz

One of my favourite bands ever. The taste and feeling of summer in every delicious beat. A French band with South American Tango in their veins. The world's a better place when they play.

Le Youth – Cool

A random one. Heard it a few summers ago whilst abroad and fell in love with it. Electronica reworked and simply makes my stomach flutter.

The Cranes – Joy (Quantic Edit)

Ooooohhhhhhhhhhhh. There’s not much more that I can say. From the opening horn section to the guitar swaggering in, I challenge anyone not to move the minute this funky little bastard kicks in.

Dolly Parton & Joe Nichols – If I were a Carpenter

Because no summer playlist would be complete without Queen Dolly.

Amadou & Mariam – Sekebe

I’m up and dancing already!!!

Dusty – In the Middle of Nowhere

And have to end another grand dame. The voice. The lady. The music. Class.

Chaka Sobhani is the chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London