My summer playlist: Rick Brim, chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB

The first thing I thought when asked to put together my summer playlist, was ok, that’s cool but please, please dear God do not let me go after Kolbusz. So, going after Kolbusz, I’ve decided to do what all grown men do when they feel uncool and awkward and that is to hide behind my kids.

So this is just a slice of a recent driving playlist and it gives you a very good insight into my world. It was compiled by DJ Josh, which is actually the self named pseudonym for my nine-year-old little boy Wolfie. Now personally I think DJ Wolfie screams closing parties at Amnesia a little more than DJ Josh but it’s his choice and as long as he is happy.

Now first to blare out of the window of our mid-range family people carrier is...

Fight For Your Right – Beastie Boys

Its loud, angry and a general all round family pleaser and has all of us screaming our heads off much to the amusement of the residents of Willesden (the nice bit).

Daddy what’s a porno mag? Erm… skip.

Next out is something a bit more poignant.

Hotel California – The Eagles

It plays…DJ Josh sings it a bit like Aled Jones… We all laugh (apart from mum, who cries )… DJ Josh, who has no sense of humor when it comes to himself also starts crying… its best to move on.

Now this playlist is peppered by many a Prince track. We didn’t really have a choice, as Mrs Brim is what one would call a "super fan". By that I mean, most nights of his 21 night 02 residency, secret gigs, every album he’s ever made (that’s a lot) even the rubbish stuff that's sort of cray-cray. But the little one is getting a bit twitchy so we compromise.

Batdance – Prince

It’s got Batman and it’s got Prince… everyone’s a winner.

Due to the little one’s increasing irritation, this one’s for him.

Peppa Pig theme tune – Peppa fucking Pig

Ha ha mega lolz… right we move on.

Right ok he’s still not happy. "I want the spinning heads song!!!!!!!" Wtf is that? "MMMMUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMM… IIIII WWWWWAAAAANNNNTTTTTTTT THHEEE SSSPPPINNNNNNINGGG HHHEADDDD SSSOOOONNNNG!!!!!"

So twenty long confused minutes later, Jackpot!!

Paint it black – The Rolling Stones

Lyric: "I have to turn my head until my darkness goes." This kid is a dramatic psycho.

Music stops and we discuss what a ruddy genius this kid is and what a good job we are doing (?!?!?! When did I become that person), we carry on.

On parenting, the next track just goes to prove how bloody good we are at it.

Bitch Better Have My Money – Rhianna

Family Von Brim can be heard belting out "B-word better have my money, better have my money" all around North West London.

Then there is one special track that only I insist on. My obsession starts in late April and ends around the beginning of November just as all the Christmas ads (one in particular) go out. On the last play count we are on 397 plays and my family want to divorce me.

And repeat.