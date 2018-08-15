My summer playlist: Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London

I know I’m late to it but I’ve just finished Viv Albertine’s autobiography Music Music Music. Clothes Clothes Clothes. Boys Boys Boys. It blew me away. We came from the same kind of background. We both escaped into music. I was the fan who designed the T-shirts, painted the jackets. She picked up the guitar and broke the mould.

So, here’s to you, Viv and the female trailblazers, not content to be groupies, biatches or sing about puppies and kittens and dinners on the table.

The Slits - Typical Girls:

Kolbusz got me into Cocaine and Diamonds. The podcast, not the life choice. Check out Loretta Lynn’s The Pill:

None of that "if you’re leaving me can I come with you…" whining you get…

No. Loretta’s all: "This old maternity dress I've got is going in the garbage.

The clothes I'm wearin' from now on won't take up so much yardage.

Miniskirts, hot pants and a few little fancy frills.

Yeah I'm makin' up for all those years.

Since I've got the pill."

Have you watched The Defiant Ones? Of course you have. There’s a brief, all too brief, mention of Supersonic, a single by rap duo J.J. Fad. The first signing to Ruthless records. Some of that film is brutal. They held their own:

Grime isn’t my thing but Ellie Ramsden’s book Too Many Man: the Face of Female Grime looks interesting: these girls are at the top of their game.

C Cane – Levels:

She’s back. She’s 60. She’s on one. Again. I give you MADONNA (Borderline):

But, fuck that, Patti Smith is 71. Because the Night, just because:

Enjoy.