Kim Benjamin
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Summer Streets Festival returns to Regent Street

London's Regent Street will host its annual traffic-free Summer Streets event in July for the sixth consecutive year.

Summer Streets Festival returns to Regent Street

Regent Street is celebrating the summer season with a festival taking place along the pedestrianised length of the street from Oxford Circus Station down to Piccadilly Circus Station. The event will include a range of activities, entertainment and food and drink offerings.

Last year's event featured a food quarter, live music and activations from brands including Lululemon, Universal Pictures and Kiehl's with workout sessions in partnership with Pyscle and Third Space. 

Summer of Streets is taking place on the first four Sundays in July.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now