Summer Streets Festival returns to Regent Street

Regent Street is celebrating the summer season with a festival taking place along the pedestrianised length of the street from Oxford Circus Station down to Piccadilly Circus Station. The event will include a range of activities, entertainment and food and drink offerings.

Last year's event featured a food quarter, live music and activations from brands including Lululemon, Universal Pictures and Kiehl's with workout sessions in partnership with Pyscle and Third Space.

Summer of Streets is taking place on the first four Sundays in July.