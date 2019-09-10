The Sun shines brightest on mobile as news brand's reach grows to 33m

The Sun is now by far the UK’s most popular news brand after its huge mobile audience for website and spin-off brands continued to grow, according to the latest Pamco figures.

The News UK tabloid had a total brand reach (TBR) of 32.8 million for the 12 months ending July 2019, up 5% year on year.

The Sun’s biggest audience is mobile, at 25.6 million, which grew 15% year on year. The brand’s digital portfolio includes TheSun.co.uk, the news mobile app and a plethora of spin-off brands such as DreamTeamFC.com, SunBingo.co.uk and the Dream Team fantasy football app.

Meanwhile, The Mirror has pulled ahead of the Mail. The Reach-owned tabloid now has a TBR of 27.4 million monthly readers, up 22% year on year.

The Mail, including the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, fell by 13% year on year to 25.3 million. Famed for having the world’s most popular news website, dailymail.co.uk saw year-on-year falls for its online audience across all formats: phone (down 6% to 17 million), tablet (down 41% to 2.4 million) and desktop (down 22% to 4.1 million).

The Telegraph also saw year-on-year declines across all formats, with its TBR falling 15% to 21.5 million.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed bag for news brands, with TBR largely driven by big increases in smartphone audience growth versus declines in print, which fell for all news brands.

Magazines

Hello! is still the most popular women’s magazine (the largest category in the sector) and saw its TBR rocket 35% year on year to 6.9 million.

Its closest challenger, OK!, saw its TBR fall to 17% to 4.6 million.

The Radio Times remains, by far, the most popular general weekly magazine (up 17% to 9.7 million). While the print magazine saw a modest decrease (down 15% to 1.5 million), its smartphone audience surged (up 41% to 6.9 million).