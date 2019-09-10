Omar Oakes
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Sun shines brightest on mobile as news brand's reach grows to 33m

Tabloid's already large mobile audience keeps growing.

Most popular newspapers: The Sun and the Daily Mail
Most popular newspapers: The Sun and the Daily Mail

The Sun is now by far the UK’s most popular news brand after its huge mobile audience for website and spin-off brands continued to grow, according to the latest Pamco figures.

The News UK tabloid had a total brand reach (TBR) of 32.8 million for the 12 months ending July 2019, up 5% year on year.

The Sun’s biggest audience is mobile, at 25.6 million, which grew 15% year on year. The brand’s digital portfolio includes TheSun.co.uk, the news mobile app and a plethora of spin-off brands such as DreamTeamFC.com, SunBingo.co.uk and the Dream Team fantasy football app. 

Meanwhile, The Mirror has pulled ahead of the Mail. The Reach-owned tabloid now has a TBR of 27.4 million monthly readers, up 22% year on year.

The Mail, including the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, fell by 13% year on year to 25.3 million. Famed for having the world’s most popular news website, dailymail.co.uk saw year-on-year falls for its online audience across all formats: phone (down 6% to 17 million), tablet (down 41% to 2.4 million) and desktop (down 22% to 4.1 million).

The Telegraph also saw year-on-year declines across all formats, with its TBR falling 15% to 21.5 million.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed bag for news brands, with TBR largely driven by big increases in smartphone audience growth versus declines in print, which fell for all news brands.

Magazines 

Hello! is still the most popular women’s magazine (the largest category in the sector) and saw its TBR rocket 35% year on year to 6.9 million.

Its closest challenger, OK!, saw its TBR fall to 17% to 4.6 million.

The Radio Times remains, by far, the most popular general weekly magazine (up 17% to 9.7 million). While the print magazine saw a modest decrease (down 15% to 1.5 million), its smartphone audience surged (up 41% to 6.9 million).

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Promoted

Added 48 minutes ago
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

"Data is a must-have, a hygiene factor in business today"

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago