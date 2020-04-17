Fayola Douglas
April 17, 2020
How long?
1 minute

The Sun and Virgin Radio host concerts for key workers

Events will take place in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

SSE Arena, Wembley: will host London leg of tour
News UK's The Sun and Virgin Radio are hosting a series of live music events to thank key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Big Thank You tour will take place in London, Manchester and Glasgow between 28 October and 1 November. News UK said it will feature "chart-topping talent".

There will be 35,000 tickets available for anyone in a key role and their family. Details on how they can get hold of a ticket has not yet been released. 

It is part of The Sun's Who Cares Wins initiative, which has raised £500,000 for NHS Charities Together. The London show will incorporate the annual Who Cares Wins awards.

The concerts will take place at SSE Arena, Wembley, Manchester Arena and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief of The Sun, said: "The national Covid-19 emergency has put [key workers] all on the front line of battling this horrendous disease and they’re doing an incredible job. We hope the Big Thank You tour will give many thousands of them something to look forward to."

EMO will be producing the events. 

