Gideon Spanier
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

SunLife appoints Medialab to £30m media account

Data capabilities are priority for over-50s brand.

SunLife: previously worked with All Response Media
SunLife: previously worked with All Response Media

SunLife has appointed Medialab to handle its estimated £30m media planning and buying account.

All Response Media has previously been the long-standing media agency on the UK business.

SunLife specialises in offering financial services including life insurance, equity release and funeral plans to the over-50s.

The brand has turned to Medialab "to create a data and insight planning partnership across offline and digital marketing investment and campaign attribution in order to deliver transformative outcomes in a highly competitive sector", according to a statement from the two companies.

Ian Cooper, head of distribution at SunLife, said: "We’ve been impressed by Medialab’s data capability, coupled with a hugely talented and passionate team, and look forward to working together to achieve SunLife’s ambitious goals."

Marcus Orme, founder and chief executive of Medialab, said: "It is an honour to be selected by SunLife as their partner for growth at such an important moment for their business. Our organisations are aligned in the ambition of creating insight from data to gain and grow valuable customers for SunLife and we are excited about the collaborative journey that lies ahead."

Orme founded Medialab in 2005 and describes the company not as an agency but as a "data marketing partnership that consistently delivers transformative outcomes for organisations we believe in".

Stewart Easterbrook, a former UK chief executive of Starcom Mediavest Group, is chairman of Medialab.

SunLife, which was founded in 1865 in Canada, spends £30m a year on media in the UK, according to an estimate by Nielsen. 

In an earnings call earlier this month, SunLife told investors that it is increasing its focus on "building better experiences for clients" and putting them "at the centre of everything we do".

The company added that investments in "digital solutions", aided by data analytics and automation, "are touching more and more people and creating differentiated experiences". 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

Promoted

November 21, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

November 20, 2019
Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

November 19, 2019
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 19, 2019