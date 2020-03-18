The Sun's total audience up 27% year on year

The Sun’s total audience reach has grown 26.7% year on year as it continues to lead the pack among news brands, with 37.1 million monthly readers across all channels, according to the latest Pamco data for January-December 2019.

The uplift for the News UK title is down to a 45% rise in people accessing content through their phone – 30.7 million compared with 21.2 million in 2018.

Desktop and tablet access has also grown slightly – up 7.5% and 5% respectively – but print is down 13%.

The Sun’s digital sites include TheSun.co.uk, a mobile app and spin-offs such as DreamTeamFC.com, SunBingo.co.uk and the Dream Team fantasy football app.

The second-biggest news brand is The Mirror, which overtook the Mail last year. The Reach title’s audience is up 22.5% to 29.4 million, with 23.9 million made up of people accessing the site through a mobile phone.

The Mail has a reach of 28.4 million, although Pamco said that because of a tagging error on dailymail.co.uk that is currently under investigation, the data will be corrected and released on 1 April.

Overall, UK news brands now reach 49 million people a month, up 10%.

Tracy De Groose, executive chair of Newsworks, said that it shows that "the news industry is playing a vital role in people’s lives by providing information and advice they can rely on" in the current climate.

She added: "Amid a growing awareness of the pervasiveness of fake news and misinformation, the nation’s appetite for trusted news is at an all-time high."

Women's magazines

Hello continues to be the most popular women’s weekly title. It has a total reach of 9.5 million, up 34% year on year, attracting 8.5 million people online.

Among the glossy women’s magazines, Hearst’s Cosmopolitan leads the charge with 4.2 million readers, up 2.2% from 4.1 million. Once again, the brand has benefited from an uplift in digital readers, with 3.3 million accessing content through their phones (up 16.3%).

General interest

In the general-interest sector, Radio Times continues to be the market leader with a reach of 10 million.