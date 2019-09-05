Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Superdrug curates urban tropical beauty event

Influencers including Danny Defreitas, Trina Charles and Jay-Ann Lopez will appear at activation.

Superdrug: visitors can take part in tutorials
Superdrug: visitors can take part in tutorials

Superdrug is hosting a pop-up with masterclasses and talks with brands including Palmers and Revolution.

The "Superdrug presents" activation runs for two days from 28 September and will feature influencers including Danny Defreitas, Trina Charles and Jay-Ann Lopez.

The space has been designed with an urban tropical theme, with 22 stands covering hair, make-up, personal care, skincare, perfume and tanning, as well as Superdrug Mobile.

The masterclass area is housed in a separate underground space where visitors can follow tutorials from individual vanity stations. Sessions will include a step-by-step guide on how to use different make-up and hair products.

The event takes place at The Yard in Shoreditch, London.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now