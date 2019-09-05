Superdrug curates urban tropical beauty event

Superdrug is hosting a pop-up with masterclasses and talks with brands including Palmers and Revolution.

The "Superdrug presents" activation runs for two days from 28 September and will feature influencers including Danny Defreitas, Trina Charles and Jay-Ann Lopez.

The space has been designed with an urban tropical theme, with 22 stands covering hair, make-up, personal care, skincare, perfume and tanning, as well as Superdrug Mobile.

The masterclass area is housed in a separate underground space where visitors can follow tutorials from individual vanity stations. Sessions will include a step-by-step guide on how to use different make-up and hair products.

The event takes place at The Yard in Shoreditch, London.