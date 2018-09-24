Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Superdrug offers doughnut-dipping and ball pit experience to promote mobile network

Activation is part of Westfield London's annual student event.

Superdrug: launched mobile network in June
Superdrug is promoting its mobile network with a doughnut-dipping station at Westfield London.

The retailer launched Superdrug Mobile in June and is creating "SIMcity", which it is calling "an Instagram paradise".

It will encourage students to jump into a ball pit to search for hidden SIM cards, get "glittered up" for a selfie in a 180-degree gif booth and create toppings for doughnuts.

The activation is part of the sixth annual Student Event of the Year, which takes place on 4 October at the Stratford shopping centre and 5 October at the west London location.

