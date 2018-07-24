Superdrug partners with influencer The Plastic Boy on make-up pop-up

The activation is part of the retailer’s "Beauty without bias" campaign, in support of the LGBTQ+ community, which launched in March.

Superdrug has asked social media influencers that "echo the ethos" of the campaign to pick out which make-up products should be stocked in the store. These include Gary Thomson (@ThePlasticBoy); Emily Davidson (@Fashineyesta); Naomi Oni (@TheNaomiOni); and trans-activist Charlie Craggs (@Charlie_Craggs).

The shop will be selling products from brands including vegan brand B’s Revolution and Nip & Fab. It will be at Boxpark Shoreditch until 10 September.

Simon Comins, Superdrug’s commercial director, said: "We opened our first pop up shop, The Little Vegan Pop Up Shop by Superdrug, in the spring and have been overwhelmed by the feedback from our customers. It is clear that today there are so many things which are important to the people shopping with us and we are listening."