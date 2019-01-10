Superdrug retains Mindshare for media

Superdrug has retained Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch.

The Group M shop will continue to work with the retailer on its TV sponsorship, social, licensing, in-app and broadcast needs. It has worked with Superdrug for five years.

The process ran for eight months.

Superdrug has sponsored ITV2 reality show Love Island for the past three years. The deal ended at the end of last year.

Patrick Megarry, Superdrug's head of marketing, said: "In such a competitive retail market, it is important for us to build the right roster of agency partners and we are delighted to be planning ahead to 2019 and beyond with the team at Mindshare."