Gurjit Degun
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Superdrug retains Mindshare for media

Pitch process ran for eight months.

Superdrug retains Mindshare for media

Superdrug has retained Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency after a competitive pitch.

The Group M shop will continue to work with the retailer on its TV sponsorship, social, licensing, in-app and broadcast needs. It has worked with Superdrug for five years.

The process ran for eight months.

Superdrug has sponsored ITV2 reality show Love Island for the past three years. The deal ended at the end of last year.

Patrick Megarry, Superdrug's head of marketing, said: "In such a competitive retail market, it is important for us to build the right roster of agency partners and we are delighted to be planning ahead to 2019 and beyond with the team at Mindshare."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Career quandary: Should I accept a counter offer?

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago