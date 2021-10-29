Superunion hires award-winning Publicis Sapient ECD

WPP's Superunion has appointed Ian Wharton to the new role of UK chief experience officer. He joins from Publicis Sapient, where he was vice-president, executive creative director, and led the UK experience design practice.

According to Superunion, Wharton will be responsible for "bringing together creativity with business transformation and experience design to help drive innovation and growth for Superunion and its clients".

Prior to Publicis Sapient, Wharton spent six years at WPP's design and communications agency, AKQA, as part of its global creative leadership, working with clients including Formula One and Volvo. He was also a founding partner of tech start-up Zolmo, the studio behind the Jamie Oliver apps.

Through his work helping companies deliver high-profile design and innovation projects, Wharton has been honoured by the Apple Design Award, Royal Television Society, D&AD and the Art Director’s Club. He is also the author of Spark for the Fire: How Youthful Thinking Unlocks Creativity and the founder of Aide Health, a digital service that uses conversational AI to improve care for people with chronic illness.

Wharton will report to Superunion chief executive Holly Maguire, who said: “Technology and design sit at the heart of Superunion, so the time is right to welcome Ian into the heart of the business. He has the creative chops, entrepreneurialism and revolutionary spirit to push the boundaries of creativity for our clients.

"It’s a really exciting time for us as a company and we’re seeing growing demand for the truly innovative creativity Ian is famous for - helping our clients create positive, meaningful change in the world.”

Wharton added: “It’s a pleasure to join an experienced team with such high standards of creativity and craft. The ambitions of Superunion match my own and I’m looking forward to helping shape the work that’s to come.”

Superunion, WPP's global branding agency network, was created in 2018 and a year later appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London managing partner Maguire, initially as its UK managing director.