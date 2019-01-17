Superunion hires BBH's Holly Maguire as UK managing director

Brand agency Superunion has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty London managing partner Holly Maguire as UK managing director.

Maguire is tasked with driving growth of the WPP network’s UK business and managing existing clients including Coca-Cola, International Airlines Group, Nestlé, Tesco and Vodafone.

The appointment comes a year after the creation of the Superunion global branding agency network, which combined five agencies: Brand Union, The Partners, Lambie-Nairn, Addison and VBAT.

Jim Prior, global chief executive of Superunion, said: "Holly brings a tremendous combination of creative and commercial acumen to Superunion, and an enlivening personal energy that our clients and our people will all take great benefit from, I’m sure."

Before BBH, Maguire held regional business development roles at Anomaly and Isobar, where she was also head of account management with responsibility for clients including Google and Three.

Maguire said: "An agency built on a spirit of creative optimism feels exactly what we need right now – and exactly where I want to be."

Other senior roles Maguire has held include client leadership positions at CHI & Partners (now The & Partnership) and McCann London, working with brands including News International, Argos, Unilever, Nestlé and Bacardi.