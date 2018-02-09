Supplements brand Healthspan's pop-up aims to get people fit for their wedding

The "In fitness & in health" activation is offering personalised protein powders and one-to-one "wedding mind and body MOTs".

People will be asked about their goals and dreams for how they want to look and feel on their wedding day. Healthspan consultants will then put together a fitness plan, give them nutritional guidance, and techniques to stick to their goals.

Rob Hobson, head of nutrition at Healthspan, said: "We strongly believe that every body is different so the key to feeling your very best is to arm yourself with as much personal information as possible and use it to create and achieve your own unique goals.

"There’s nothing like a wedding to focus people on being the healthiest, happiest version of themselves – and thanks to one very high profile event this spring, the bar will be set high."

The pop-up is in London's Covent Garden today and tomorrow.