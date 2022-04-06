Sure addresses self doubt and diversity in latest global brand campaign

Antiperspirant and deodorant brand Sure has launched a global brand platform that aims to give people the confidence to keep pushing when exercising, even when they feel like they are ready to finish.

"Not done yet" has been created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and aims to shows that age, fitness levels, body shape, ability, gender or race should not be a barrier to move.

The hero film has been directed by Darius Marder and shows a number of people frustrated when they fail at tasks such as climbing, skateboarding or playing the drums. A voiceover says: "There's a little voice inside us that says, 'you're done, you're not built for this, you can't go on.'."

Then as the people in the ad get back up to continue, the voiceover adds: "But there's another voice that whispers, then it roars: 'I'm not done yet'."

The film features a diverse cast including Jesse Dufton, the first blind rock climber to lead the ascent of Old Man of Hoy in Scotland; Patrick, "The Legend of Bethnal Green", a grandfather who is also a competitive weightlifter and professional coach; and Khadijah Safari, a black belt in kickboxing and Muay Thai who is teaching women to defend themselves against hate crime and islamophobia.

Kathryn Swallow, global brand vice-president at Sure, said: "Society mostly celebrates winners, not tryers, creating a negative cycle of failure and diminished motivation. Life is about trying, moving, failing, pushing through self-doubts and breaking limits.

"However, the confidence to do this is not distributed equally. Societal fitness standards are fuelling self-doubt that stops so many of us from moving freely. We're on a mission to change that. We are fighting for a world where everyone has the confidence to move more, regardless of sexuality, gender, race, disability, and body shape".

The work has been created by Victor Bustani and Ricardo Porto at AMV BBDO. It is running in the UK and US, and will be live in North and South America, Europe, and South-East Asia by the end of the year.

Jim Hilson, deputy executive creative director at AMV BBDO, said: "No one got anywhere that mattered without stress and discomfort. 'Not done yet' is the attitude that helps everybody move forward. It's that extra bit of confidence to help break through your plateau, whatever that is, to get somewhere new.

"Everyone is feeling like they need a bit of resilience and grit to go again after the two years we have just had. 'Not done yet' and the renewed energy of the iconic Tick work beyond sport and the traditional efficacy areas for our product. And thanks to the amazing Darius Marder and team, the final result just shows us how empathetic and emotional that idea can be."