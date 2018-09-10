Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sure partners Reebok for fitness event including boxing and 'sweat-proof' beauty tips

Sure, the Unilever-owned deodorant brand, is partnering with Reebok to host a fitness activation.

"Sweat. Style. Social" takes place on 18 September in Fitzrovia, London, and will be split into three different areas.

There will be workout tips from Reebok trainers who will help guest perfect different moves such as squats, as well as boxing tutorials. The brands will also be sharing "sweat-proof" beauty tips and Reebok athleisure clothing picked out by influencers.

The event is designed to promote Sure Invisible Antibacterial and a new sports bra from Reebok, as well as celebrating the year-long partnership between the brands. It takes place at Noho Studios.

