Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Suzuki to sponsor Channel 4's Gogglebox

New idents will launch next month.

Suzuki has teamed up with Channel 4 to sponsor Bafta award-winning series Gogglebox in a multimillion-pound partnership.

The deal was brokered by 4Sales and the7stars, the media agency that previously engineered Suzuki’s two-year £20m sponsorship of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV.

Bespoke idents are included as part of the deal and will launch next month when the entertainment show returns. 

Jonathan Lewis, head of digital innovation and partnerships at Channel 4, said: "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Suzuki once again on another great partnership that will give them the ability to reach millions of viewers of all ages during prime time through our hugely popular series Gogglebox."  

The announcement comes just days after the car brand launched "Suzuki surprises", three 30-second ads featuring Take That, as part of a three-year partnership with ITV.

Tammy Charnley, general manager, marketing, at Suzuki's automobile division, added: "This partnership helps position Suzuki at the very start of the weekend, synonymous with the vehicle that drives fun for all the family."

