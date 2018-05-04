Gurjit Degun
Added 18 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Sweaty Betty annual body positive US fundraiser returns

Sweaty Betty, the British activewear brand, and non-profit organisation Movemeant Foundation are returning with their fourth annual US fitness event encouraging women to workout in their sports bras.

"We dare to bare," taking place in San Francisco on 12 May, is designed to show that "all body types are strong and should be celebrated".

The activation will host a range of fitness and wellness food brands such as SoulCycle, Barry's Bootcamp, TRX, and Siren Snacks.

There will be a Sweaty Betty pop-up shop with 15% off all purchases and complimentary monogramming on anything bought on the day, as well as a photo booth.

Splenda Naturals, the sweetner brand, will host an "Intention wall" encouraging visitors to leave inspiring messages, and a DIY yoghurt bar.

Jenny Gaither, founder of Movemeant Foundation, said: "Together, we want to help women build positive body image through fitness and shift the dialogue from focusing on you want to lose to what you can gain – confidence, strength, and a positive sense of self.

"The funds we raise will help provide access to life-changing health and fitness programs that can help transform the lives of women and girls."

