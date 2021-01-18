Switching off our common sense

In 2015, in Chicago, Iftikhar Hussain loaded up his Nissan Sentra.

He and his wife were driving to Indiana so he entered the details into their GPS.

He followed the instructions until they came to a bridge.

There were warning signs and road cones but, since the GPS indicated straight ahead, Hussain just drove round them.

He double-checked the GPS, it definitely indicated he should proceed straight ahead.

So he switched off his common sense and relied on technology.

In the dark, he drove straight ahead off the bridge (which ended in mid-air) – the car fell forty feet and exploded in a ball of flame.

Hussain survived but his wife did not.

In 2015, in Rio de Janeiro, Francisco Murmura loaded up his car.

He and his wife were headed for the beach – they entered the details into their GPS.

They followed the route but began to have doubts, they were going through a favela.

It felt unsafe but the GPS was the latest technology, it must know best.

So they switched off their common sense and relied on technology.

They followed the instructions until they were caught up in a gunfight.

Francisco made it out alive, but his wife was shot dead in the crossfire between rival gangs of drug traffickers.

In 2009, in Yorkshire, Robert Jones loaded up his BMW.

He fed the details of his destination into his GPS and followed the instructions.

The GPS took him via a strange route, the roads got very narrow, but the GPS was the latest technology, it must know best.

So he switched off his common sense and relied on technology.

The road became a lane, the lane became a footpath, then the footpath disappeared.

The GPS was still indicating straight ahead when his front wheels went over a cliff.

Police arrived due to reports of a car hanging in mid-air 100 feet above the ground.

Jones was arrested, found guilty of driving without due care and attention, and fined £900.

In 2013, in Belgium, Sabine Moreau loaded up her car.

She was driving 60 kilometres to Brussels and she entered the details into her GPS.

She didn’t bother with road signs, she just followed the GPS’s instructions.

She didn’t need to do anything but drive, the GPS would tell her the best route.

She switched off her common sense and relied on technology.

It took a very long time to cover the 60 kilometres, she had to refuel the car twice, she even had to sleep in it overnight, but eventually she arrived in Brussels.

The route the GPS had taken her had been via Zagreb, Croatia: 1,450 kilometres.

All these people, and thousands more, found technology can’t do the thinking for them.

I’ve done it myself – the GPS has taken me down dead-end streets, or round and round again into endless motorway roadworks.

Eventually, I’ve had to pull over, turn off the GPS and get out a paper map.

I’ve had to switch off the technology and switch on my common sense.

But we don’t seem to be able to that in advertising.

Common sense tells us that there’s too much bad advertising and people hate it.

But technology tells us our targeting is more efficient than ever and that’s all that matters.

I just counted, during an hour-long programme on Sky – 46 ads and promos.

That’s 23 minutes an hour, we pay £30 a month and they sell 35% of our time again.

We know current advertising is just pollution, but technology doesn’t care about that.

Technology tells us about algorithms and micro-targeting because technology just delivers data, technology doesn’t have any common sense.

So if we blindly rely on technology, we don’t have any common sense either.

Dave Trott is the author of Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three