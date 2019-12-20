Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl ad

Facebook wants to issue a reminder that it brings people together in its first-ever Super Bowl ad starring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock – an attempt to spread some positivity in the face of the political pressure it has been battling globally as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data breaches and the spread of fake news on the platform.

The social media giant's first appearance during the NFL game will reportedly form part of its existing "More together" campaign, which reminds people that Facebook connects people through online communities and groups.

Stallone, who famously starred in an £18m Warburtons spot in the UK, tweeted a cryptic video about a project he has been working on, due out in the coming months.

Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019

After a TV channel speculated that it might be a Super Bowl ad, Stallone responded on Twitter to say the ad would be "amazingly entertaining", mentioning Facebook and Rock. The 60-second spot is being created by Wieden & Kennedy and Facebook's internal creative team.

Facebook said: "The spot drives home the message that for whatever you rock, there is a Facebook group for you."