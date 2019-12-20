Sara Spary
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl ad

Social media giant is looking to remind people of ways it can help them connect.

Stallone: will appear alongside Rock in Facebook spot
Facebook wants to issue a reminder that it brings people together in its first-ever Super Bowl ad starring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock – an attempt to spread some positivity in the face of the political pressure it has been battling globally as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data breaches and the spread of fake news on the platform.

The social media giant's first appearance during the NFL game will reportedly form part of its existing "More together" campaign, which reminds people that Facebook connects people through online communities and groups. 

Stallone, who famously starred in an £18m Warburtons spot in the UK, tweeted a cryptic video about a project he has been working on, due out in the coming months. 

After a TV channel speculated that it might be a Super Bowl ad, Stallone responded on Twitter to say the ad would be "amazingly entertaining"mentioning Facebook and Rock. The 60-second spot is being created by Wieden & Kennedy and Facebook's internal creative team.

Facebook said: "The spot drives home the message that for whatever you rock, there is a Facebook group for you."

