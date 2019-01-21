Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce partners Melissa Hemsley for wellness event

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce is hosting a yoga brunch with cook and writer Melissa Hemsley.
The event takes place at The Hoxton hotel in London on 27 January and will kick off with a one-hour vinyasa flow class led by Sarah Malcolm.
Brunch dishes will be created by Hemsley using the green Tabasco sauce. They will include kale baked eggs and a halloumi salad.
The experience is part of a series of events at The Hoxton around fitness and well-being.
Tabasco launched a competition in partnership with The Stylist Group for readers to win tickets to the event.