Gurjit Degun
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce partners Melissa Hemsley for wellness event

Experience at The Hoxton will feature yoga and brunch.

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce partners Melissa Hemsley for wellness event

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce is hosting a yoga brunch with cook and writer Melissa Hemsley.

The event takes place at The Hoxton hotel in London on 27 January and will kick off with a one-hour vinyasa flow class led by Sarah Malcolm.

Brunch dishes will be created by Hemsley using the green Tabasco sauce. They will include kale baked eggs and a halloumi salad.

The experience is part of a series of events at The Hoxton around fitness and well-being.

Tabasco launched a competition in partnership with The Stylist Group for readers to win tickets to the event.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now