Taco Bell appoints theOr as its first UK creative agency

theOr was launched by Mother in October 2020.

TheOr: Taco Bell pitch was managed by AAR
Taco Bell, the Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand, has appointed theOr as its UK creative agency.

TheOr, which was launched by Mother in October 2020, beat two undisclosed agencies to win the business in a pitch managed by AAR. The move marks the first time Taco Bell has appointed an agency in the UK.

The shop will help Taco Bell UK build brand awareness as the company looks to grow its restaurant footprint and extend into UK culture. Taco Bell, which is owned by KFC-owner Yum! Brands, operates 78 restaurants in the UK with ambition to grow to 500 restaurants by 2025.

Taco Bell is known in its home market for the 'Live más' ( translated as 'live more') brand platform, and part of theOr's remit is to reinterprete this for the UK market.

Monica Pool, marketing director at Taco Bell UK and Europe, said: "We have huge ambitions for our brand and our business, which the team at theOr instinctively understood from the very beginning. Not only is this an opportunity to introduce an iconic brand to millions of people, it may also be their first taste of our craveable Mexican-inspired food."

Paulo Salomao, business leader at theOr, added: "From the very first meeting, everything about theOr and Taco Bell made sense. The way the brand thinks and the vision the clients have, provoke and challenge the status quo which felt incredible to work with. We cannot wait to build the brand in the UK in ways unfamiliar to us all."

The brand's relationship with US-based creative agency Deutsch LA as global agency of record remains unaffected by this appointment.

After its initial launch as Other London, Mother offshoot agency rebranded to theOr after facing legal action earlier this year.

London-based independent agency Other Creative has been in operation since 1996, although it did not register its name as a trademark. It lodged a claim in March against Other London's parent company Mother Family Ltd.

