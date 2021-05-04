Taco Bell chases the ‘Taco Moon’ to famous UK landmarks

Yum! Brands chain Taco Bell is lighting up the Lastminute.com London Eye to celebrate the "Taco Moon" because the shape of the half moon resembles a taco.

The global brand campaign will "use the moon as a billboard" to give away tacos. The light installations will run at 21 sites in the UK across the five cities of London (on 4 May), Cardiff (5 May), Manchester (6 May), Liverpool (7 May) and Glasgow (8 May).

Some of the notable sites include Millennium Bridge in London, Lime Street Station in Liverpool and The Clyde Arc in Glasgow .

Consumers can receive free tacos today (May 4) from all of the fast-food chain's 55 UK restaurants.

Gino Casciani, general manager at Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: "We're excited to kick-off Taco Bell's first-ever global campaign, using the world's biggest billboard as our storyteller - the moon. We're transforming iconic sites across the UK into tacos to celebrate the nationwide and global giveaway - including the Lastminute.com London Eye."

Taco Bell is also encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #ISeeATaco.

Experiential agency Energy has been working alongside Taco Bell's media and creative agencies Spark Foundry and Deutsch to deliver the project. Spark Foundry built the media strategy behind the campaign.