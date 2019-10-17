Tag appoints Andria Vidler as EMEA CEO

Tag, the creative production and sourcing agency, has appointed Centaur chief executive Andria Vidler as EMEA chief executive.

Joining in January, Vidler will report to global chief executive David Kassler and joins the company at a time when it has recently expanded to acquire Taylor James, THP and Popcorn. Tag has also relaunched its marketing services business.

Vidler spent the past six years leading Centaur, where her focus was to "transform" the business into an intelligence, data and event group primarily focused on the marketing sector.

At Centaur, she was responsible for setting strategy, driving financial performance and overseeing operational improvement. Before Centaur, Vidler spent four years as chief executive of EMI Music UK and Ireland, and has also held senior positions at the BBC and Bauer Media.

"Andria brings a unique understanding of the challenges that brands are facing to reduce marketing costs while delivering increasingly personalised content, more tailored to the needs of each channel and at ever-increasing speed," Kassler said.

Vidler added: "Having worked at the heart of the marketing and media sector for over 25 years, I fully understand the appeal of Tag’s compelling proposition as a creative production and strategic sourcing partner.

"More than ever, brands need trusted, independent partners with capability and scale to help them navigate the complex and ever-changing demand for content across all media channels."