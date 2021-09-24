Takis warns consumers off its tortilla chips

Mexican tortilla chip brand Takis is launching in the UK with a fiery warning about its spicy snacks.

Kicking off its first campaign with a projection on the Houses of Parliament last night (23 September), the ads provide tongue-in-cheek support for the government's plans to restrict advertising for products deemed to be high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS).

The campaign, called "Listen to the haters" by Publicis.Poke, counterintuitively says "Don't eat Takis" in a bid to highlight their reputation for being very spicy snacks.

In addition to the Parliament projection, Takis will use digital out-of-home in locations including Victoria Park, Brick Lane, Blackfriars and Shoreditch High Street. Executions explain Takis are "none of your five a day" and "listen to the haters".

Takis products will also appear blurred out with the words "caution: explicit content" alongside a timer counting down to 9pm when the full product image will be revealed.

The campaign was created by Matt Comras and Andy Thirsk. Media is being handled by Spark Foundry.

As part of the wider launch campaign, Takis is partnering with TikTok, working with Snapchat to create Snap ads and entering a media partnership with LadBible.

Over the course of the coming months, the campaign will be repurposed into fresh social media content, to keep the cheeky message to not eat Takis going in the UK.

Dave Monk, executive creative director, Publicis.Poke, said: "Sometimes when the rules change and regulations dictate, you just have to go with the flow. Don't Eat Takis is a playful, tongue-in-cheek twist on the current hot topic on everyone's snacking lips.

"It might also be the first ever projection on the Houses of Parliament to come out in support of a government."

Grupo Bimbo-owned Takis is already well established across the Atlantic, where its marketing is known to be "cheeky".

Maria Eugenia de la Fuente Favela, global marketing manager, Takis, said: "We've enjoyed seeing the debate over our heat levels in the US, and, in bringing them to the UK, couldn't resist having a bit of fun at the same time.

"We would like to thank all our haters for delivering the incredibly important message that... not everyone can handle the heat of Takis. So best not to eat them at all."