Talent Management Person/Team of the Year 2021: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo

IdeasXMachina has won this category for the second year running. In 2021, it proved that talent flourishes where it is encouraged, while the agency’s CEO encourages everyone to think like owners of the company.

A focus on continuity, succession and training resulted in a stellar year, with the agency recording a 92% employment retention rate, 96% productivity rate and promoting a number of staff under the age of 30 to several senior roles, including those of managing director and executive creative director.

The agency also inspired creativity among employees and maintained consistent contact with staff, despite the working from home environment. It introduced initiatives such as IXM Academy, the Hakuhodo Training Facility and Sikats’ya Creative Competitions.

It exceeded goals, bringing in new business beyond and above the set target of total revenue.

The agency also ensured an improved working environment for remote workers affected by the Covid-19 virus. Caregiver Leave was introduced to provide emergency leave and medical support to both employees and their families. Additional employee benefits included one-on-one bi-monthly sessions with licensed psychologists to help people cope with isolation while The Undertime Pay incentivises those finishing work before the end of the business day.

Judges said the agency had embarked on a "bold and unapologetic talent management strategy that is clearly paying dividends".

