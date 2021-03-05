Talent Management Team/Person of the Year 2020: Adam & Eve/DDB

adam&everywhere

Supporting people, wherever they may be, defined Adam & Eve/DDB’s laudable commitment to its people in 2020. Just 48 hours after the agency told staff to work from home, Omnicom’s creative powerhouse rebranded itself to adam&everywhereDDB, reassuring its employees, clients and partners that despite being physically apart, the agency was very much working as a team.

An adam&everywhere squad was established, comprising internal comms and representatives from HR and the mental-health steering group to help navigate the impact of the pandemic, with a focus on talent retention, staff engagement, agency culture and internal comms initiatives.

Among a host of activities rolled out, notable examples included an interactive newsletter with information on the agency’s latest developments and a weekly “WFH” legend of the week, which recognised those who went above and beyond the call of duty. The agency also held seminars highlighting mental health issues, in partnership with Self Space.

Employees had the opportunity to enhance their learning and development through a bespoke course highlighting how to stay focused and productive, alongside tips and hacks to manage anxiety, while virtual mentoring sessions were hosted for emerging talent.

Spurred on by the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, Adam & Eve/DDB also invested in its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, culminating in the recruitment of its first head of DE&I.

Finalists

MullenLowe Group UK

MullenLowe Group UK’s “people” team has delivered a number of initiatives, including in-house recruitment, with particular emphasis on diversity and inclusion, learning and development via virtual workshops, online mentoring sessions and addressing employees’ mental fitness levels. The agency also launched an apprenticeship scheme.

Ogilvy UK

A commitment to mental health, wellbeing and personal development has shaped Ogilvy UK’s talent management approach in the last year, all underpinned by a policy of inclusion. The agency’s notable initiatives include a partnership with mental health and wellbeing platform Unmind and the launch of Enboarder; a digital communications and onboarding platform.