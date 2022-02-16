Talent Management Team/Person of the Year 2021: VCCP

Diversity and inclusion is VCCP’s strategy for talent management. Its D&I principles are incorporated into all of its talent management processes and initiatives: recruitment, retention, learning and development, agency culture and its work. It aims to create an environment where everyone can thrive.

The ‘D&I’ Collective Team is led by Xi Yin Chen, account director, Luke Alexander-Grose, planner and Lynsey Monroe, learning and development manager. They lead a team of 14 employees aiming to create fundamental changes in the agency. In 2021, they introduced 21 D&I initiatives designed to diversify the agency’s talent, provide useful tools for creating work and increase employee knowledge and awareness, all while managing their day jobs.

Initiatives include collaborating with the recruitment team to redesign and roll out new recruitment principles, which has seen a 16% increase in diverse talent, renewing and strengthening existing external partnerships and forging new ones to diversify where the agency advertises and sources talent. One highlight is a partnership with the School of Communication Arts to support new creatives coming into the industry.

Judges were impressed with the thorough range of initiatives and said these were essential in keeping D&I front of mind and maintaining a challenger spirit.

