Talking track: Getting performance creative right

Performance creative is more important than ever. Smart creative is the best way to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape. TikTok works for advertisers, if you know how to get it right: new video series

Over 800,000 creators power TikTok, reaching an audience of over one billion every month, TikTok is set up for advertisers looking to produce creative that converts.

So, how do brands get it right? In the first of a four-part series from TikTok, in partnership with Campaign and Performance Marketing World, Niusha Koucheksarai, head of client partnerships at TikTok UK, chats to Chris Cookson, co-founder of Uncovered Group, about how to make performance creative impactful, entertaining, and authentic.

They take you through TikTok’s suite of creative solutions and discuss why native content is integral to performance, how best to collaborate with the legion of expert creators, the advantages of going lo-fi, how to use sound properly to drive attention, and plenty more.

