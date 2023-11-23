Promoted
Talking Tracks: Supercharge your performance on TikTok

In part II of this exclusive TikTok video series, we uncover the secrets to impactful marketing in the era where robots handle the hard part, leaving marketers to revel in the joy of crafting compelling narratives

Tealium – the largest independent customer data platform (CDP) – joined forces with TikTok in July 2023 to help brands improve their advertising on the platform and gain a more accurate understanding of campaign performance.

In the second part of the Talking Track video series from TikTok, in collaboration with Campaign and Performance Marketing World, Paul Mears, TikTok UK's head of growth partnerships, sits down with Steve Overton, Tealium's director, solutions consulting, to unveil the keys to turbocharging your TikTok performance.

From overcoming cookie limitations to the advantages of server-side ad measurement, explore why Tealium's CDP triumphs over direct API integration. In the words of Tealium's Overton: “We connect your customer’s data, so you can connect with your customers.” 

