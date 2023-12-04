Promoted
TikTok
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Talking Tracks: Unlock the power of AI and creativity on TikTok

In part III of this exclusive TikTok video series, we uncover the secrets to impactful marketing in the era where robots handle the hard part, leaving marketers to revel in the joy of crafting compelling narrative.

Today’s consumers crave advertising that is impactful, engaging and, most of all, entertaining. That's where TikTok comes in. One-in-three users are open to purchasing directly on the platform specifically because it's entertaining and 91% of users take action after seeing TikTok content.

In part III of this video series, Javel Brown, group agency lead at TikTok UK and Brainlab’s global VP influencer Tom Sweeney chat about the “exciting developments” in performance marketing and how Brainlabs is helping setup its clients for success on TikTok.

“The catalyst for this change is AI,” said Sweeney. “The robots are already better than us at finding the right audience for your content and putting it in the right place. So, the only advantage you can create as an agency or a brand today is through your creativity.” 

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now