Talking Tracks: Unlock the power of AI and creativity on TikTok

Today’s consumers crave advertising that is impactful, engaging and, most of all, entertaining. That's where TikTok comes in. One-in-three users are open to purchasing directly on the platform specifically because it's entertaining and 91% of users take action after seeing TikTok content.

In part III of this video series, Javel Brown, group agency lead at TikTok UK and Brainlab’s global VP influencer Tom Sweeney chat about the “exciting developments” in performance marketing and how Brainlabs is helping setup its clients for success on TikTok.

“The catalyst for this change is AI,” said Sweeney. “The robots are already better than us at finding the right audience for your content and putting it in the right place. So, the only advantage you can create as an agency or a brand today is through your creativity.”