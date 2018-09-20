TalkTalk embarks on four-month partnership with Bauer Media

Bauer Media: partnership with TalkTalk starts this month

TalkTalk and Bauer Media have teamed up for a campaign promoting the TV shows available on TalkTalk's platform through the publisher's entertainment brands, including a weekly video programme curated by Heat.

The partnership was brokered by TalkTalk media agency M/SIX and will start this month and end by Christmas.

Most of the messaging will be a mix of editorial, native and tactical formats, appearing in Bauer titles TV Choice, TV Guide and new magazine Pilot TV. They will be focused on providing snappy recommendations for shows to watch.

Heat is producing Big Night In With TalkTalk, an online show featuring celebrity guests, quizzes and games. It will be available on YouTube and social media platforms every Monday and will focus on TV highlights from the previous weekend.

Simon Kilby, group commercial director at Bauer Media, said: "Working closely with commercial partners, the expertise of our editorial teams that have deep audience understanding shines through in the creation of integrated campaigns, like Heat’s Big Night In With TalkTalk."