TalkTalk flips creative to hit 'tribes' with segmented media strategy

Broadband provider drops "This Stuff Matters" positioning for new "For Everyone" push.

TalkTalk has launched the first phase of a new ad campaign that sees it shake things up in both creative and media terms.

Called "Fairer Broadband for Everyone", the new campaign by The&Partnership starts today with a number of digital outdoor executions that show TalkTalk offers something for each one of Britain’s varied tribes of internet users.

For example, gamers are the audience for "I’m a Winner" and hardcore TV watchers for "I’m a Can’t Get Enougher".

A data-driven, targeted campaign will follow through into 2019, spanning direct response TV, video-on-demand, and digital and social media, targeting audiences at an individual level. Media planning and buying is by m/SIX. 

The driving message of the campaign is that the people of Great Britain are getting an unfair deal on their broadband. The work aims to communicate all the reasons Britain should consider a fairer deal from TalkTalk when looking for a new provider: low, fixed prices on fibre plans, a brand new market-leading Wi-Fi Hub, and a 30-Day Great Connection Guarantee.

TalkTalk’s previous campaign platform, also by The&Partnership, was introduced in 2016 and focused on one real family. It had a greater exposure on primetime TV, matching TalkTalk’s then current sponsorship of The X-Factor, which ended in 2017.

David Parslow, group marketing director at TalkTalk, said: "We know consumers feel cheated when their bill goes up mid-contract, or when their provider doesn’t deliver the connectivity they were promised and continue to pay for.

"We’re challenging the rest of the industry to follow our lead and put an end to these unfair practices. Fairness lies at the heart of everything we do as a business, and it’s our mission to provide fairer broadband for everyone with a campaign that reflects and celebrates the many varied tribes of Britain."

