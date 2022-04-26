TalkTV launch: Piers Morgan’s Trump interview beats rivals before ratings tail off

Piers Morgan Uncensored helped TalkTV peak at 397,000 viewers during the channel's debut last night (25 April), eclipsing Sky News and BBC News in the primetime 8pm to 9pm slot.

The show, which featured an interview with former US president Donald Trump, attracted an average audience of 317,000, which represents a 2% audience share.

According to Broadcast, it was well ahead of BBC News (135,000), Sky News Tonight (107,000) and the GB News Mark Steyn Show (33,000) and not far behind Channel 4's Dispatches: Inside the Metaverse, which averaged 420,000 over a half-hour slot.

TalkTV’s primetime launch featured ads from more than 25 brands bought through its partnership with Sky Media. These ranged from well-known names including Toyota, Dulux, Sky, Boots, TalkTalk, Dettol, Gaviscon and P&O Cruises, to those likely to be on smaller media budgets such as Moda Furnishings, Direct Bullion and the Glasses Direct website.

Nicola Teague, head of AV planning at the7stars, told Campaign that TalkTV’s opening night performance was a mixed bag.

“The initial numbers for the channel look strong, peaking at just under 400,000 impacts (nearly four times the impacts on Sky News during the same time band)," she said. "This was during the Piers Morgan Uncensored interview with Donald Trump, which was, of course, guaranteed to do ratings, and was a clever move from TalkTV to air on its launch day.

“However, outside of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the channel delivered around a third of the impacts that Sky News delivered on the same day, and around half of what GB News achieved on its launch day in 2021. The Jeremy Kyle Show aired between 4pm and 7pm, typically peak hours for news channels, however his show averaged a mere 3,000 impacts.”

Teague said the jury was out on whether TalkTV would prove appealing to brands.

“A combination of low ratings with the controversies around right-wing news channels (and some of their presenters) doesn’t provide a particularly attractive proposition for clients,” she said. “It’s certainly one to keep an eye on. However, it may be that TalkTV has already shown its trump card (pun intended), and is in danger of ratings plateauing after the media attention of launch day.”

Broadcasting boss Scott Taunton recently told Campaign there had been “genuine interest” from advertisers and potential sponsors ahead of TalkTV’s launch.

The channel is largely being funded by linear and programmatic ad sales handled by Sky Media. A dedicated sales team, led by commercial director David Wilcox, will work on brand sponsorship opportunities and creative partnerships, including cross-platform solutions across the News UK stable.

"An island of sanity"

Taunton also promised programming with no ideological agenda that would represent a broad church of views.

The first night of primetime programming lived up to that billing with a range of talent including Tom Newton Dunn, TalkTV political editor; Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar; and James Slack, Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, Jeremy Kyle, commentators JJ Anisiobi and Esther Krakue, and actress Nicola Thorp.

The news bulletin covered a murder case in London, Facebook's refusal to pull a Russian video of a Brit capture in the Ukraine war and fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour aimed at Prince Andrew.

Osbourne’s panel-style talk show explored topics including the Angela Rayner sexism row, police stop-and-search powers targeting black people, Elon Musk’s plans to buy Twitter and members of the royal family.

Morgan’s Uncensored promised a “No cancel zone” and that it would provide “an island of sanity” in a “world that has gone nuts”.

After labelling Boris Johnson the “Crime Minister” and taking a predictable potshot at Meghan Markle, Morgan revealed the first part of his interview with Trump, which covered a range of topics including the war in Russia, his views on Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson, and whether he would have another run at being elected US President in 2024.

TalkTV launch: full list of advertisers



Toyota, Airwick, Brittany Ferries, Boots Hearingcare, E45 cream, Glasses Direct, Vanish, Tesco Mobile, Dulux, Blinds2Go, Checkatrade, Universal Pictures (Downton Abbey: A New Era), Square, Becodefence, TalkTalk, Dettol, Euromillions, Fybogel (Reckitt Benckiser), Direct Bullion, Gaviscon (Reckitt Benckiser), Sky Mobile, P&O Cruises, Moda Furnishings, Sky Broadband, Clarityn.