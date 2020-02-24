Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tamara Ingram to exit Wunderman Thompson

Former JWT boss is leaving later this year.

Ingram: will be non-executive chairman before departure
Ingram: will be non-executive chairman before departure

Tamara Ingram is leaving as chairman of Wunderman Thompson.

Ingram was formerly J Walter Thompson's global chief executive and was appointed chairman after the merger of JWT with Wunderman in 2018. She will leave the agency later this year.

Mel Edwards, Wunderman's global boss, was named Wunderman Thompson global chief executive after the merger.

Before she leaves, Ingram is moving to a new role as non-executive chair. Her leaving date has not yet been announced.

At JWT, Ingram replaced Gustavo Martinez, who departed the company after being sued for sexual harassment by former chief communications officer Erin Johnson.

Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive, announced Ingram’s departure in an internal memo.

He said: "When Tam was named worldwide CEO of J Walter Thompson in 2016, she made history as the first woman to lead the agency.

"Later, when I spoke to Tam and Mel about bringing JWT and Wunderman together during 2018, Tam embraced the idea and worked closely with Mel to integrate the two agencies – creating a single powerhouse built to inspire growth for its clients."

WPP has been asked to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020