Tampax tackles tampon discomfort in advertising first

Tampax is addressing the issue of tampon discomfort on the small screen in its latest TV campaign, created by Publicis New York.

According to Tampax, it was the first time a tampon brand had launched a national TV ad featuring a demonstration of how to correctly insert a tampon.

"We’ve got a great show for you today," the spot begins as the host of fake talk show Tampons & Tea begins to discuss how to use a tampon correctly.

"If you can feel your tampon, it might mean it isn’t far in enough," the host declares, encouraging viewers to use Tampax Pearl’s applicator grip design for more comfort.

Launching today (1 April) and running until the end of September, the work was created by Amanda Green and directed by Jean through Community Films. Media is handled by Publicis.

This follows research conducted by Tampax that found 42% of users of tampons with applicators were not inserting the applicator properly, while 79% experienced discomfort while wearing tampons at least occasionally.

Further, 32% of 18- to 24-year-olds said they don’t use tampons more often because they are uncomfortable to wear or because they can feel them.

"As a brand, we continuously talk to our consumers to understand their changing needs," Sabrina Gutsche, femcare brand manager at Procer & Gamble UK and Ireland, said.

"We found from consumer surveys, interviews and focus groups that UK women of all ages were experiencing discomfort when using a tampon. Many felt that tampons just ‘weren’t for them’, but we believe the problem is with incorrect insertion. The ‘ligh tbulb moment’ for many women will be the fact that, if you can feel the tampon inside you, it’s probably not in far enough.

"We believe we have created an advert that communicates this in a no-nonsense, down-to-earth way that will resonate with our UK audience."

Tampax is also working with UK schools to teach proper tampon use to girls aged 11 to 13 as part of the PSHE curriculum.