Tanqueray to analyse auras and brainwaves to find perfect cocktail

Activation will contain hidden rooms, gifts and calligraphy.

Tanqueray: visitors can find out about botanicals in its gin
Tanqueray will be hosting a festive sensory experience that will include photographing people's "auras" and using facial-recognition technology to find out which cocktails would best suit their tastes. 

Guests will be encouraged to explore the space and some will uncover hidden rooms. In a secret bar, the gin brand will host an experience that involves analysing senses through brainwave activity. 

There will also be a library where Tanqueray will educate visitors on the botanicals that make up the spirit.

A selection of personalised gifts will be available for purchase in the gifting room, with a calligrapher available to wrap, label and seal gifts.

The activation, located in Bloomsbury House in London, will run for nine days from 6 December.

