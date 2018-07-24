Gurjit Degun
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tanqueray develops 'UK's first' Negroni fountain

Tanqueray, the gin brand owned by Diageo, has created what it's calling the UK's first Negroni fountain.

The brand is marking the launch of its orange-flavoured gin Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla with a Spanish inspired fountain that will feature in bars across London and Manchester.

Tanqueray said it took inspiration from the old drinking fountains in Spain, and decorated the installation with typical Spanish azulejos tiles, which have a pattern featuring Seville oranges. It will be surrounded by a "mini orange grove bursting with leafy green foliage, orange blossom and zestful citrus fruits".

Bartenders will serve the cocktail straight from the fountain at Drake & Morgan bars The Drift in London, and The Anthologist in Manchester. The drink is made with Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla gin, Belsazar rosé vermouth and Campari.

