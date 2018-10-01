Tanqueray to set up gothic garden for gin lovers

Diageo gin brand Tanqueray will transform Playboy Club London into a fairytale-style "gothic garden" later this month.

An interactive botanical gin garden, decked with ferns, roses and greenery, will give visitors the chance to create their own bespoke gin cocktail using a "garnish wall".

They can also make use of a "gin fusion", pressure-infusing botanicals with Tanqueray gin to create a custom-made G&T. It will be bottled up with bespoke labelling for guests to enjoy at home.

The pop-up is taking place from 27 October until 24 November at The Tale Bar at Playboy Club London.