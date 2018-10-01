Kim Benjamin
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tanqueray to set up gothic garden for gin lovers

Visitors can create bespoke cocktails and G&Ts using materials from an interactive botanical garden.

Tanqueray to set up gothic garden for gin lovers

Diageo gin brand Tanqueray will transform Playboy Club London into a fairytale-style "gothic garden" later this month.

An interactive botanical gin garden, decked with ferns, roses and greenery, will give visitors the chance to create their own bespoke gin cocktail using a "garnish wall".

They can also make use of a "gin fusion", pressure-infusing botanicals with Tanqueray gin to create a custom-made G&T. It will be bottled up with bespoke labelling for guests to enjoy at home.

The pop-up is taking place from 27 October until 24 November at The Tale Bar at Playboy Club London. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now