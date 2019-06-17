Tanya Reynolds stars in Diet Coke campaign for 'twisted' and 'exotic' varieties

Coca-Cola owned Diet Coke is promoting the expansion of its flavour range with a new campaign fronted by TV star Tanya Reynolds.



From today (17 June) the Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry and Diet Coke Exotic Mango products will be featured in video on demand, TV, radio and out-of-home ads, created by McCann Worldgroup Europe.



Clips show Reynolds awkwardly trying to follow directions from an on-set director who is giving her confusing instructions about how to show off the products. In the out-of-home ads the Sex Education actress lays with her arms entangled with the tag line "more strawberry, more twisted".

Tuuli Turunen, marketing manager for Diet Coke, said: "This campaign highlights the latest example of how Diet Coke is continuing to innovate and expand the brand.



"The creative brings the ‘exotic’ and ‘twisted’ elements of the new flavours out in a humorous tone and we’re very excited to have Tanya Reynolds front the campaign to bring the new flavours to life."



The campaign was created by Björn Conradi and Ben Harris at McCann, produced by Hungry Man and directed by Kathy Fusco.