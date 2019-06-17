Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tanya Reynolds stars in Diet Coke campaign for 'twisted' and 'exotic' varieties

Sex Education actress plays on awkwardness in new Diet Coke ad.

Diet Coke: Tanya Reynolds appears awkward in new ads
Diet Coke: Tanya Reynolds appears awkward in new ads

Coca-Cola owned Diet Coke is promoting the expansion of its flavour range with a new campaign fronted by TV star Tanya Reynolds.
 
From today (17 June) the Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry and Diet Coke Exotic Mango products will be featured in video on demand, TV, radio and out-of-home ads, created by McCann Worldgroup Europe.
 
Clips show Reynolds awkwardly trying to follow directions from an on-set director who is giving her confusing instructions about how to show off the products. In the out-of-home ads the Sex Education actress lays with her arms entangled with the tag line "more strawberry, more twisted".

Tuuli Turunen, marketing manager for Diet Coke, said: "This campaign highlights the latest example of how Diet Coke is continuing to innovate and expand the brand.
 
"The creative brings the ‘exotic’ and ‘twisted’ elements of the new flavours out in a humorous tone and we’re very excited to have Tanya Reynolds front the campaign to bring the new flavours to life."
 
The campaign was created by Björn Conradi and Ben Harris at McCann, produced by Hungry Man and directed by Kathy Fusco.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to unpick the client-agency relationship

How to unpick the client-agency relationship

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
If creativity fuels growth, who's fuelling creativity?

If creativity fuels growth, who's fuelling creativity?

Promoted

June 14, 2019
Two is company but three is no longer a crowd...

Two is company but three is no longer a crowd...

Promoted

June 14, 2019
The power of positivity

The power of positivity

Promoted

June 14, 2019