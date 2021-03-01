Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TaskRabbit hands European social media to Noise

Ikea-owned help marketplace targets new customers via social.

TaskRabbit hands European social media to Noise

TaskRabbit, which connects people needing domestic help with those offering it, has appointed Noise to handle its European social media advertising account after a competitive pitch. 

The company, which has its headquarters in the US, was founded in 2008 and acquired by Ikea owner Ingka Group in 2017, previously handled the work in-house. 

Noise will look to use a range of social media channels to proactively drive and attract new customers to the platform, focusing first on the UK. TaskRabbit also operates in France, Germany, Spain and Portugal. 

Jo Denman, EU marketing director at TaskRabbit, said: “Growth in Europe is a key priority for TaskRabbit and partnering with Noise is an exciting step in driving that acceleration.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021
TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

Promoted

February 25, 2021
MEDIA
MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

MullenLowe and Mediahub: a year at the heart of the crisis

Promoted

February 19, 2021