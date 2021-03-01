TaskRabbit hands European social media to Noise

TaskRabbit, which connects people needing domestic help with those offering it, has appointed Noise to handle its European social media advertising account after a competitive pitch.

The company, which has its headquarters in the US, was founded in 2008 and acquired by Ikea owner Ingka Group in 2017, previously handled the work in-house.

Noise will look to use a range of social media channels to proactively drive and attract new customers to the platform, focusing first on the UK. TaskRabbit also operates in France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Jo Denman, EU marketing director at TaskRabbit, said: “Growth in Europe is a key priority for TaskRabbit and partnering with Noise is an exciting step in driving that acceleration.”