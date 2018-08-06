Brittaney Kiefer
TBWA brings on A&E/DDB's Gilson as new head of planning

TBWA\London has poached Michelle Gilson from Adam & Eve/DDB to be its head of planning, a newly-created position at the agency.

Gilson (left) and Vogt
Gilson will join in September and report to Anna Vogt, the chief strategy officer at TBWA\London. She will be charged with helping to shape the growing strategy department and ensuring the agency’s data capabilities and cultural insight platform, Backslash, is integrated with every client’s business. 

Since joining A&E/DDB in 2013 as planning director, Gilson has worked across accounts including Halifax, Cart D’Or and Great Western Railway. She was previously at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, where she ran the Waitrose account and helped develop the strategy for British Airways’ 2012 "Don’t fly" campaign. 

Gilson started her career at VCCP in 2008. 

Vogt said: "Michelle is enormously energetic, unquestionably talented and as ambitious for TBWA\London’s creative future as [chief executive] Sara [Tate], [chief creative officer] Andy [Jex] and I are. We’re thrilled she’s becoming a pirate." 

TBWA\London hired Tate, Vogt and Jex last year to form a new management team and revamp the agency. 

Gilson added: "Becoming part of TBWA\London’s next chapter and helping fulfil the creative ambition that Andy, Anna and Sara have set out was an opportunity that doesn’t come knocking every day. The management trio at TBWA are a great blend of personalities, and having two female C-suiters to learn from fills me with renewed energy." 

