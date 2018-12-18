TBWA expands team with new head of design

TBWA\London has hired Aaron Moss as its head of design.

Reporting to chief creative officer Andy Jex, Moss will be responsible for leading and building the agency’s design department.

Moss was previously head of design at Now and deputy head of design at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, during which he worked with brands including Adidas, Google, Guinness, Mercedes-Benz, Netflix and Sainsbury’s.

TBWA\London has made a raft of new hires since appointing a new management team last year. Most recently, Michelle Gilson joined as head of planning from Adam & Eve/DDB.

Jex said: "Aaron really knows the rules but really excels in breaking them. He possesses a finely balanced palette of exceptional design skills, experience, vision and ambition. He’s a perfect fit culturally. He’s someone we want to be around and someone we all want to learn from."

Moss added: "TBWA is a fantastic brand that has a history of producing great work. Ever since the arrival of Sara [Tate], Andy and Anna [Vogt, the agency’s management team], I have been following the agency's progress with great interest. So when Andy approached me and explained that design was going to be a major aspect of the agency's focus from 2019, the opportunity of leading the charge was an exceptionally easy choice for me to make."