Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TBWA expands team with new head of design

Aaron Moss previously oversaw design at Now and AMV.

TBWA\London: Moss and Jex
TBWA\London: Moss and Jex

TBWA\London has hired Aaron Moss as its head of design.

Reporting to chief creative officer Andy Jex, Moss will be responsible for leading and building the agency’s design department. 

Moss was previously head of design at Now and deputy head of design at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, during which he worked with brands including Adidas, Google, Guinness, Mercedes-Benz, Netflix and Sainsbury’s. 

TBWA\London has made a raft of new hires since appointing a new management team last year. Most recently, Michelle Gilson joined as head of planning from Adam & Eve/DDB. 

Jex said: "Aaron really knows the rules but really excels in breaking them. He possesses a finely balanced palette of exceptional design skills, experience, vision and ambition. He’s a perfect fit culturally. He’s someone we want to be around and someone we all want to learn from."

Moss added: "TBWA is a fantastic brand that has a history of producing great work. Ever since the arrival of Sara [Tate], Andy and Anna [Vogt, the agency’s management team], I have been following the agency's progress with great interest. So when Andy approached me and explained that design was going to be a major aspect of the agency's focus from 2019, the opportunity of leading the charge was an exceptionally easy choice for me to make."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
MEDIA
The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

The&Partnership's Micky Tudor: in great advertising, it's the thought that counts

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube Christmas ads: John Lewis's Liz Le Breton on the brand's biggest moment

The UK's favourite YouTube Christmas ads: John Lewis's Liz Le Breton on the brand's biggest moment

Promoted

December 14, 2018